Duterte’s home province voices support for war on drugs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Duterte’s home province voices support for war on drugs

But some Davao residence plead for fewer killings

Gulf News
 

Davao City: Many residents in southern Davao province have voiced support for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against drug dealers and users, although some have challenged him to seek a more peaceful way of doing it.

Duterte is the former mayor of Davao City.

“I hope the president can put an end to the reign of drug lords in the Philippines. The [police] killings cannot be helped because drug syndicates are silencing those who are willing to talk,” Edsel Duran, a waiter of Secdea Resort on Samal island, told Gulf News.

“The growing number of people getting killed in the anti-drug campaign is saddening. But the president is effectively preventing Filipinos from being victimised by drug lords, drug pushers, and from total addiction,” Duran said, adding Duterte has opted for the “lesser evil” to save the Philippines from a deeper drug menace, while effectively saving future generations of Filipinos from drug abuse.

“I wish him good health. He must continue his campaign for all of us to be drug-free,” said Ralph de los Santos, a waiter at Secdea Resort.

“We ensure that our resort is drug-free,” said de los Santos,

“Many people involved in illegal drug trade are dying because of their own wrongdoings. I won’t cry for them,” said Joel Maguinay, head of Seadec Resort’s ground management.

“I can foresee more killings. More local drug lords are being cornered and they are responding with impunity — to the disadvantage of the government and the police. We have yet to unearth the bottom of the drug menace in the Philippines,“ Michael Dalumpines, chairman and CEO of government-owned Presidential Communications Operations Office (APO) said in Davao City.

Noting that other entities are involved in the killings related to the government’s campaign against illegal drug trade, finance secretary Carlos “Sonny” Dominguez said in Davao City, “The senate has spoken. A query report said there is no proof of government-sponsored extrajudicial killings in the campaign against illegal drug trade.”

“What is happening is collateral damage — others are involved in drug killings,” noted Dominguez.

“In time,” the true picture of politicians receiving drug lords’ protection money would soon been revealed by Duterte, said Dominguez. He did not give details.

But some Davao residents were not comfortable with Duterte’s anti-drug campaign which has killed 6,000 since July.

Police have admitted responsibility for 2,000 deaths, claiming drug syndicates are behind the rest of the fatalities.

“I really wish that President Duterte could find a magic formula to end the illegal drug menace without too much killing,” said Kenneth Guadalquiver, a grass sweeper at Seadec Resort

“It is challenging, but the president must find a better way to end the drug menace without too much blood in his hands. Those who believe in him want that to happen. Those who want him to fail want him to be criticised for what he is doing,” said Cristina Onate, businesswoman of Davao City.

“I wish that he can build a drug-free Philippines without too much blood in his hands,” said Hazel Villarojo, of Seadec Resort’s food and beverage section.

Local and international rights groups, the United Nations, and outgoing United States President Barack Obama have criticised Dueterte’ campaign against illegal drug trade.

Groups affiliated with the Liberal Party of former President Benigno Aquino have been involved in a campaign against alleged extrajudicial killings related to Duterte’s campaign against illegal drug trade.

But leaders of Southeast Asian countries where Duterte has recently visited have agreed with his efforts, launched in July.

China has extended soft loans for the sale of firearms to the Philippines’ campaign against illegal drug trade. It has also extended assistance in the establishment of drug rehabilitation centres in the Philippines.

Some one million drug users have voluntarily enlisted themselves for monitoring by their respective local village heads nationwide. More than four million Filipinos are hooked to shabu. The illegal drug trade has reached $4.8 billion (Dh17.6 billion) dollars a year in 2013, records showed.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

No more Fentanyl, Duterte says

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan