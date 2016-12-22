Mobile
Duterte ratings an endorsement of drug war, official says

Philippine president’s trust rating in December was + 72, survey says

Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte has received an “excellent” approval rating, a sign that three in four Filipino supports his war on drugs, which has killed 6,000 since July, a senior official said.

Referring to the results of the survey done by the Social Weather Station on 1,500 adults nationwide, from December 3 to 6, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said: “We thank the Filipino people for their continued trust on the President. Net public confidence in the President stays excellent at +72 during the fourth quarter (this year).”

The result of the was testament that the people continued to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the president’s agenda of getting rid the society of illegal drugs, crime, and corruption, Andanar said.

“This gives him and members of his team [strength] to pursue, with greater resolve, the administration’s goal of a Philippines free from the drug scourge, crime and malfeasance in public service,” he added.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the President’s net trust rating has been excellent for three consecutive quarters, namely, days before his inauguration on June 30, last September, and now (this) December,” Andanar said.

The SWS December 3 to 6 face-to-face survey has a three per cent margin of error nationwide.

In September, Duterte’s net trust rating was + 76.

Local and international rights groups, including the United Nations and outgoing United States President Barack Obama have criticised Duterte’s war on drugs.

Duterte said his campaign against tge illegal drug trade will remain relentless because he does not want the Philippines to become a narco-state.

Illegal drug trade reached $8.4 billion (Dh30.85 billion) a year in 2013.

