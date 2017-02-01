Don’t turn Mindanao into a dumping ground for rogue policemen – Senate President

Manila: The leader of the Senate called on the national police not to turn Mindanao into dumping place where the corrupt and misfits in the law enforcement agency are relegated as a form of punishment.

According to Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, the Philippine National Police (PNP) should stop regarding Mindanao as a hardship posting where the rotten eggs are sent for atonement.

“Mindanao should be treated by the PNP with the same respect that all Filipinos deserve regardless of their faith, their culture, and their economic status,” Pimentel said.

“Give Mindanao the best men in uniform. Mindanao deserves nothing less,” he adds.

Last Monday, PNP Director General Roland dela Rosa said police officer implicated in corruption activities, particularly, kidnap-for-ransom, extortion, drug dealing; among others, would be sent to areas in Central Mindanao and Western Mindanao where their lives are more at risk because of extremist groups such as the Maute, Abu Sayyaf and other similar groups.

President Rodrigo Duterte made a similar remark in one of his speeches.

But Pimentel said the PNP, much more the government, should discard the thinking that Mindanao, or parts of it where there is an active extremist threat, is a place where the national leadership could assign undesirables for punishment and reform.

“The South is deserving of honest and disciplined lawmen like the rest of the country,” Pimentel said.

Instead of assigning rogue policemen to the hazardous areas, Pimentel said the PNP should file administrative cases against the erring lawmen so that they could be expelled from the force or sent back to the Police Academy for re-education and re-orientation of values.

Pimentel said he was expressing the dismay and apprehension of law-abiding citizens in the South for being the “favoured dumping ground” for rogue policemen.

He urged De Rosa to eliminate this practice in the expected sweeping reforms to cleanse the 160-thousand-strong police force amid complaints of police abuses in the government’s continuing war on illegal drugs.

“They should not be recycled and sent to faraway postings as punishment. This will merely transfer the problem, not put a stop to it,” Pimentel said.