China offering weapons while encroaching on Philippine territory, Lacson says

President told to be cautious of Beijing’s arms offer

Gulf News
 

Manila: A senior senator on Wednesday cautioned President Rodrigo Duterte against being drawn by China’s promises of cheaper weapons for the military while Beijing increasingly encroach on disputed areas in the South China Sea.

“We can’t be too dumb not to realise that while China offers us weapons, they continue fortifying their defence facilities in our islands,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said in a statement.

The Senator was responding to a Reuters news report quoting Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as saying China, through its Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua, had made an offer to the Philippines to provide $14 million (Dh51.4 million) worth of small arms for free to the government.

The offer for small arms was made by China---as well as Russia---after the US Congress placed on hold a deal with the Philippine government for the acquisition of 26,000 assault rifles for use by the national police.

Aside from the small arms offer, Lorenzana said that China is also dangling a $500 million “soft loan” for other equipment to fight terrorism as well as the menace of drugs.

But Lacson said the Philippines should be wary of such offers and carefully scrutinise its repercussions.

“There should be an in-depth analysis and thorough discussion among our top national security advisers and other security experts before any decision is arrived at, not to mention any action to be undertaken concerning major foreign policy matters,” said Lacson.

He added that the issues involved “have far-reaching implications to our people and our country’s future generations.”

“Not one man, even if he is the president and commander-in-chief, has the monopoly of wisdom and knowledge concerning issues of this magnitude and proportion,” he said.

Lacson, an Independent, is perceived to be an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte when it comes to law and order issues.

Coupled with the issue of arms offers from China is the fact that Beijing has a long-standing dispute with the Philippines over exercise of sovereignty over a number of islands in the South China Sea.

Recently, the think tank Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) revealed that there have been a number of alarming construction taking place in several disputed islands.

“AMTI began tracking the construction of identical hexagon-shaped structures at Fiery Cross, Mischief Reef and Subi Reefs in June and July. It now seems that the structures are an evolution of point defence fortifications already constructed at China’s smaller facilities on Gaven, Huges, Johnson and Cuarteron Reefs,” it said.

AMTI said China have built structures for emplacing defensive weapons such as large anti-aircraft guns and rapid fire close in arms that could take out low-flying aircraft or even cruise missiles.

If true, the presence of these structures could seriously tip the fragile balance of power over the South China Sea to Beijing’s favour.

Lorenzana himself had admitted that the presence of such defensive structures is a serious concern.

“We are verifying. If it is true it is a big concern for us and the international community,” Lorenzana said.

