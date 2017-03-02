Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Big Ben is a slam dunk

In basketball-mad Philippines, Benoit Mbala is a huge phenomenon

  • Benoit Mbala was among the early African recruits to the Philippines.Image Credit: AFP
  • Cameroon’s Benoit Mbala attempts to dunk the ball during a basketball practise session at De La Salle UniversiImage Credit: AFP
Gulf News
 

Manila: Big Ben cuts an imposing figure, dominating college basketball in the hoops-crazy Philippines as the best of a wave of African imports on unlikely Asian journeys in search of their NBA dreams.

Cameroon’s Benoit “Big Ben” Mbala scooped up MVP honours as he led one of Manila’s top colleges to last year’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines championship.

To the 22-year-old, who played only football until a tremendous growth spurt forced him from pitch to hard court as a teenager, the fervour of a nation that treats basketball almost as a religion has been overwhelming.

“I never expected myself going to a basketball game, [with the crowds] super full and packed with people almost spilling onto the court. That’s really something crazy. The Filipinos are really fanatics,” Mbala told AFP in an interview.

In an Asian nation where few people grow taller than 1.81 metres, the 2.07-metre, 109kg Cameroonian is a scoring and rebounding machine for Manila’s De La Salle University team, where he averaged double digits for both statistical categories in his first year.

“He’s a big [forward] who can run, he’s fast, he’s agile, physically strong and mentally he’s sharp, and he has a good attitude,” his coach, Aldin Ayo, said.

“He’s the best player right now in terms of how he dominated the league last season ... he intimidates other players.”

Mbala’s exploits earned him a call-up this month to the Cameroon men’s basketball team pool, alongside NBA stars Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Luc Mbah a Moute of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The youngest in a middle-class family, the burly Mbala took a strange route to basketball’s oldest Asian outpost and home to one of the world’s oldest professional leagues.

In 2011 he won African MVP honours at a South Africa camp organised by Basketball Without Borders, a global development programme for teenagers co-run by the NBA.

A few months short of 17 at the time, Mbala had hoped it would land him a US college basketball scholarship, but visa problems wrecked his dream.

“It’s bizarre, going to the States you need something like a godfather, someone backing you up ... unluckily I didn’t have anyone so I just did everything on my own. Things didn’t go my way,” he said.

So he headed to the Philippines instead, starting initially at a little-known school in the central city of Cebu.

But at an invitational tournament, Mbala shot the lights out against La Salle, a wealthy, Catholic Church-run Manila school financially backed by several billionaire alumni, and he was quickly recruited.

The Philippines’ university basketball scene resembles the American system in terms of popularity and importance, with games broadcast on national television and attracting crowds of more than 10,000.

Mbala was among the early African recruits to the Philippines. Now, nearly every university has filled their quota of one foreign student with an African.

“They [African imports] raised the standards of the game because of that talent. And the local players are learning to adapt to bigger opponents as well,” Ayo said.

Despite his achievements, Mbala remains a work in progress. He struggled to execute a spin dribble, a must-have skill for Filipino players, during the La Salle practice witnessed by AFP.

With better ball-handling skills, his coach believes Mbala could be at the level of a top-calibre level collegiate player in the US, which is one step away from the NBA.

“There are some aspects of his game that he has to improve. But physically, talent-wise, he can play,” Ayo said.

“Had he started playing basketball at an early age all of his skills would have developed by now. But since he started with football that affected it somewhat.”

Mbala, who idolises NBA legend Michael Jordan and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, makes no secret of his own dream of playing in the world’s top pro league.

But Mbala is putting as much effort into his business management course as his basketball career.

He said he was aware basketball was a “gamble” and an NBA career was no certainty, citing woeful stories of promising young men whose careers were prematurely ruined by injury.

“Unluckily, they didn’t get to finish college for backup ... I want to have a degree just in case,” he said.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGNLos Angeles Clippers

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
NBA
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Philippine officials tour US aircraft carrier

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March