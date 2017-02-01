Army awaits official Duterte order on arrest powers

Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue a formal directive mandating the armed forces to play a direct role in the conduct of anti-drugs operations, an official said.

According to Arsenio Andolong, spokesman for the Department of National Defence (DND), the Office of the Executive Secretary is still to issue an official order mandating the military to directly participate in anti-narcotics operations.

The Philippine government is civilian in nature and not military.

Anti-drugs operations are mainly a police function and that of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, but Duterte, in a speech he gave on Tuesday said he would order the military to carry out arrests of drug suspects.

Under the current set up, the military is allowed to take part in police operations but only in a supporting role.

Andolong said the DND had asked the Executive Secretary’s office to provide an official order mandating the use of the armed forces in anti-drug operations.

“An official order regarding on this presidential directive is necessary to serve as a legal basis for our troops to follow,” said Andolong.

The national police had temporarily put a stop on its anti-drugs operations following the widespread involvement of personnel tasked to enforce anti-narcotics laws in arrest and extortion activities and following the murder of South Korean retired shipping executive Jee Ick Joo.

The killing of Jee, dealt a blow to the image of the PNP in the eyes of the international community, with PNP Director-General Roland Dela Rosa ordering a temporary stop in anti-narcotics operation as well as the abolition of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG).

Since he assumed authority in July 2017, a brutal and often covert war on drugs, had been unleashed by the government.

Senator Leila de Lima, a former justice secretary, said what Duterte planned to do was to exercise his emergency powers as president, but this was not possible under present conditions.

“Under the pretext of the PNP standing down on Operation Tokhang, the president has just exercised an emergency power of the commander-in-chief as provided in the constitution, calling out the armed forces to suppress lawless violence, rebellion, or invasion. The exercise of this emergency power requires the existence of lawless violence, invasion or rebellion. It cannot be invoked due to his own order suspending the PNP from conducting anti-drug operations,” she said.

“The problem here is that the president has wittingly drawn in the military to his Tokhang programme, thus putting civil society in a bind of whether to choose the devil they know, of the PNP doing Tokhang, or the devil they don’t know, the AFP implementing the same murderous Tokhang operations,” she adds.

Earlier, Duterte had broached the idea of using the military to perform anti-drug law enforcement functions, similar to that performed by the defunct Philippine Constabulary when martial law was imposed three decades ago.

“The solution is to stop the killings, and not call out the military to do the killings that the PNP has supposedly ceased to perform. Spare the military from the killing of civilians. Spare the civilians from all killings, whether by the PNP or the armed forces,” De Lima said.