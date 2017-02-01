Army awaits official Duterte order on arrest powers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Army awaits official Duterte order on arrest powers

In a speech he gave on Tuesday, Philippine president said he would order the military to carry out arrests of drug suspects

Gulf News
 

Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue a formal directive mandating the armed forces to play a direct role in the conduct of anti-drugs operations, an official said.

According to Arsenio Andolong, spokesman for the Department of National Defence (DND), the Office of the Executive Secretary is still to issue an official order mandating the military to directly participate in anti-narcotics operations.

The Philippine government is civilian in nature and not military.

Anti-drugs operations are mainly a police function and that of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, but Duterte, in a speech he gave on Tuesday said he would order the military to carry out arrests of drug suspects.

Under the current set up, the military is allowed to take part in police operations but only in a supporting role.

Andolong said the DND had asked the Executive Secretary’s office to provide an official order mandating the use of the armed forces in anti-drug operations.

“An official order regarding on this presidential directive is necessary to serve as a legal basis for our troops to follow,” said Andolong.

The national police had temporarily put a stop on its anti-drugs operations following the widespread involvement of personnel tasked to enforce anti-narcotics laws in arrest and extortion activities and following the murder of South Korean retired shipping executive Jee Ick Joo.

The killing of Jee, dealt a blow to the image of the PNP in the eyes of the international community, with PNP Director-General Roland Dela Rosa ordering a temporary stop in anti-narcotics operation as well as the abolition of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG).

Since he assumed authority in July 2017, a brutal and often covert war on drugs, had been unleashed by the government.

Senator Leila de Lima, a former justice secretary, said what Duterte planned to do was to exercise his emergency powers as president, but this was not possible under present conditions.

“Under the pretext of the PNP standing down on Operation Tokhang, the president has just exercised an emergency power of the commander-in-chief as provided in the constitution, calling out the armed forces to suppress lawless violence, rebellion, or invasion. The exercise of this emergency power requires the existence of lawless violence, invasion or rebellion. It cannot be invoked due to his own order suspending the PNP from conducting anti-drug operations,” she said.

“The problem here is that the president has wittingly drawn in the military to his Tokhang programme, thus putting civil society in a bind of whether to choose the devil they know, of the PNP doing Tokhang, or the devil they don’t know, the AFP implementing the same murderous Tokhang operations,” she adds.

Earlier, Duterte had broached the idea of using the military to perform anti-drug law enforcement functions, similar to that performed by the defunct Philippine Constabulary when martial law was imposed three decades ago.

“The solution is to stop the killings, and not call out the military to do the killings that the PNP has supposedly ceased to perform. Spare the military from the killing of civilians. Spare the civilians from all killings, whether by the PNP or the armed forces,” De Lima said.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Duterte vows to kill more in drug war

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa