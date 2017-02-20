14 killed, 38 hurt in Manila bus accident

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

14 killed, 38 hurt in Manila bus accident

Toll from accident near Manila rises to 14 after more victims — mostly college students — died in hospital

Image Credit: Web
At least 13 people, mostly college students — died in a road accident after the bus they were riding developed a break problem.
 

At least 14 college students on a camping trip died while 38 others were injured after bus smashed a lamp post near Manila.

Among those hurt was the severely injured bus driver, according to Carlos Inofre, chief of the town's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told the local media.

The passenger bus, with a little over 50 people on board, rammed into an electric post along a highway in Tanay, about 38km east of Manila, on Monday.

Inofre said all the fatalities are students from a college in suburban Quezon City.

The bus appeared to have suffered a brake malfunction while negotiating a downward-winding road in the village of Sampaloc, Inofre said.

"The bus could have been running fast when it hit the post since its roof was almost detached" Inofre told a local radio station.

The victims were supposed to join in a camping tour at a resort in Tanay as part of their school activities.

More from Philippines

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

Also In Philippines

Philippine minister doubts fast end to China row

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Famine strikes South Sudan

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors