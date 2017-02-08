Mobile
Zubair made governor Sindh as a ‘reward’ — Imran

PTI chief alleges that he helped Sharif family in corruption cases

Gulf News
 

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that Mohammad Zubair has been made the governor of Sindh for covering up prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s corruption.

“I am very sorry for Mohammad Zubair. He knows it well that Nawaz Sharif is the biggest corrupt man. Then he covered up Nawaz Sharif[’s] corruption, therefore, he was rewarded with the governorship of Sindh,” Khan said during a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said the Sharif family awarded the Rs200 billion (Dh7 billion) contract of Port Qasim to Sharif’s Qatari business partner. All these things will come to light in court he added.

Khan said, “Qatari has himself said he has nothing to do with the letter. But PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)] said this is a private matter. This has proved this Qatari letter is a fraud and Qatari himself is facing corruption charges. The written statement of Ishaq Dar is the real money trail where he might became approver to save his skin.”

He said he had seen for the first time in his life that half a motorway and a road had been inaugurated four times.

The PML-N spent Rs20 billion (Dh701 million) for advertisements; a modern hospital can be constructed for Rs4 billion.

“I pray for [the] recovery of Justice Azmat Saeed Shaikh. He will come to Supreme Court on Monday and resume the hearing of Panama case. Due to it, there will be victory for 200 million people. Because this case and money is not mine but it is hard-earned money of poor people,” said Khan.

Responding to a question, he said, Rana Sana Ullah and Khawaja Saad Rafiq attacked Supreme Court in 1998 and now they are again hurling threats that if decision comes against Mughal-e-Azam then the nation will not accept it. This encourages dacoits.

He went on to say that Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Rana Sana Ullah are covering up Sharif’s graft to conceal their own corruption. But they should not be under any delusion that they would again attack Supreme Court.

To a question, he said Altaf Hussain must be held accountable.

He said Rs90 billion was spent on Larkana, but Mohenjo Daro is looking better than Larkana. Earlier Hussain had become Don of Sindh from outside the country. Now Zardari is running the government in Sindh from outside the country. Sharif’s children are outside the county. These three leaders have their interests and money outside the country. How will the country progress, he wondered, through these three leaders when their money and interests exist in other countries.

