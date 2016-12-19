Sharif to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will begin a three-day official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday at the invitation of the chairman of the Council of Ministers Dr Denis Zvidvic, officials say.
Apart from delegation level talks with the head of the government, the prime minister will meet the chairman and members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency, leaders and members of the lower and upper houses of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Reis-ul-Ulema, Husein ef. Kavazovic.
Sharif will also address a business forum and meet with members of the Foreign Trade Chamber and Foreign Investment Promotion Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Talks between the leadership of the two countries will focus on political, trade and economic ties, inter-parliamentary linkages and promotion of cultural and educational relations, the official statement said.