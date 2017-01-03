Mobile
Sharif reviews foreign policy amid challenges

Prime minister says Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence with all countries of the region

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reviewed the country’s foreign policy, in light of current regional and global challenges.

“The meeting reviewed bilateral and multilateral relations with neighbouring countries, road map for regional stability and maintenance of mutually beneficial relations with all countries in the region and beyond,” a PM’s Office statement said.

The high-level meeting held at the PM House was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nasser Khan Janjua.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence with all countries of the region and looked forward to establishing strong and mutually beneficial relations with countries of the region.

“Peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and economically integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realising this objective,” he said.

“This could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a cornerstone of the country’s quest for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours and strategic partners and evaluated various policy options in response to different challenges with regard to foreign relations.

The meeting focused on issues pertaining to regional, external and internal security situation.

The participants agreed that Pakistan’s continued efforts and remarkable sacrifices of both men and material in the war against terrorism had produced positive results which were universally acclaimed.

