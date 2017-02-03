Sharif inaugurates Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharif inaugurates Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

Prime minister travels along new road to inspect the quality of construction

Gulf News
 

Karachi: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated a section of the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, a hallmark development project in southern Pakistan connecting the two major cities of the country with a 136-kilometre road.

The project expanded the existing four-lane dualway into a six-lane motorway with fencing along the road and intermittent service stations on the eastern and western sides of the road, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs36 billion (Dh1.96 billion).

The prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the inauguration of the 75-kilometre stretch of the road, and later travelled along the section to inspect the quality of construction.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Sharif said his government started constructing the country’s infrastructure with meagre resources, and at a time when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy.

“It [could have been] convenient for us to play with the sentiments of the youths giving them false hopes, and there is no dearth of such people in the country,” the prime minister said, in a veiled dig at Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI).

He further said he had no time to heed opposition sit-ins, and the nation knew very well that who was for the development of the country, and those who did destructive politics.

Emphasising the need for an extensive network of highways and roads, the prime minister said the new road was an urgent need for the hundreds of thousands of Pashtuns, Punjabi and Baloch people who had to commute frequently across the country.

Highlighting other such projects, he said an extensive road network had been constructed in Balochistan, and one could now have his breakfast in Gwadar and eat lunch in Quetta, the provincial capital.

“We desire that the whole world should witness the game changing development in Balochistan, where the Gwadar port would be connected with China,” he said referring to the $46 billion (Dh168 billion) China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) between the two countries.

He reiterated his promise that, by the year 2018, the country would get rid of the menace of electricity shortages.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Aizaz Chaudhry to be Pakistan’s new envoy to US

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips