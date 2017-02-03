Sharif inaugurates Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

Karachi: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated a section of the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, a hallmark development project in southern Pakistan connecting the two major cities of the country with a 136-kilometre road.

The project expanded the existing four-lane dualway into a six-lane motorway with fencing along the road and intermittent service stations on the eastern and western sides of the road, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs36 billion (Dh1.96 billion).

The prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the inauguration of the 75-kilometre stretch of the road, and later travelled along the section to inspect the quality of construction.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Sharif said his government started constructing the country’s infrastructure with meagre resources, and at a time when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy.

“It [could have been] convenient for us to play with the sentiments of the youths giving them false hopes, and there is no dearth of such people in the country,” the prime minister said, in a veiled dig at Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI).

He further said he had no time to heed opposition sit-ins, and the nation knew very well that who was for the development of the country, and those who did destructive politics.

Emphasising the need for an extensive network of highways and roads, the prime minister said the new road was an urgent need for the hundreds of thousands of Pashtuns, Punjabi and Baloch people who had to commute frequently across the country.

Highlighting other such projects, he said an extensive road network had been constructed in Balochistan, and one could now have his breakfast in Gwadar and eat lunch in Quetta, the provincial capital.

“We desire that the whole world should witness the game changing development in Balochistan, where the Gwadar port would be connected with China,” he said referring to the $46 billion (Dh168 billion) China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) between the two countries.

He reiterated his promise that, by the year 2018, the country would get rid of the menace of electricity shortages.