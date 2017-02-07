Sharif discusses electoral reforms at federal meeting

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharif discusses electoral reforms at federal meeting

Prime minister brings attention to quality of hospitals in the country

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The Pakistan federal cabinet on Tuesday discussed electoral reforms, expected to be presented to the Parliament next month for enactment after fine tuning.

The meeting was held here with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair. The prime minister said that the previous governments paid no attention to hospitals and health-related facilities in the country.

He said people are facing acute problems owing to shortage of quality hospitals. “we are taking initiatives in the crucially important health and education sectors. It is our commitment with the people of Pakistan to provide quality health facilities free of cost to the deserving,” Sharif said.

The meeting was told that recommendations for electoral reforms have been prepared with consensus by the Parliamentary Committee.

Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms discussed required constitutional amendments before presenting the reforms to the Parliament for legislation.

The recommendations envisage total financial, administrative and functional autonomy for the Election Commission of Pakistan. The commission would be empowered to take disciplinary action against officials deputed from other departments and ministries for election purpose.

The commission would be required to prepare a comprehensive action plan for polls six months ahead of elections to seek inputs and objections from the political parties and candidates. A formal complaint system would be introduced to lodge complaints about malpractices before elections.

Votes would be counted and result compiled at the polling station and Form-14 containing results would be transmitted to the Returning Officer and the Election Commission through a mobile application to ensure prompt transmission of results.

In case victory margin is less than five per cent or 10,000 votes, then the losing candidate can demand recounting and then a recount would be mandatory.

A uniform system of printing of ballot papers would be introduced. Under the reforms package, name of a citizen would be automatically registered as a voter once he is issued a computerised national identity card.

Special measures would be undertaken to encourage enlistment of women voters in case there is difference of more than 10 per cent in the number of male and female votes. Political parties would be required to allot five per cent tickets to women candidates.

The reforms envisage delimitation of constituencies every 10 years, which would be done after census but if census is delayed than electoral rolls would form basis for delimitation.

There is also a proposal to enforce a criteria for registration of political parties with the ECP.

A caretaker government would not have the powers to make long term decisions or policies. The meeting also approved 46 modern hospitals would be established in the country.

The federal cabinet approved raise in the compensation for those martyred during Indian firing on the working boundary to 500,000 rupees (Dh17,525) and 150,000 rupees (Dh5,257) for seriously injured. Additional bunkers would also be constructed on the boundary to ensure safety of those living in border areas.

The cabinet approved a 30-point agenda.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Nation ‘facing disasters due to climate change’

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini