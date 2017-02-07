Sharif discusses electoral reforms at federal meeting

Islamabad: The Pakistan federal cabinet on Tuesday discussed electoral reforms, expected to be presented to the Parliament next month for enactment after fine tuning.

The meeting was held here with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair. The prime minister said that the previous governments paid no attention to hospitals and health-related facilities in the country.

He said people are facing acute problems owing to shortage of quality hospitals. “we are taking initiatives in the crucially important health and education sectors. It is our commitment with the people of Pakistan to provide quality health facilities free of cost to the deserving,” Sharif said.

The meeting was told that recommendations for electoral reforms have been prepared with consensus by the Parliamentary Committee.

Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms discussed required constitutional amendments before presenting the reforms to the Parliament for legislation.

The recommendations envisage total financial, administrative and functional autonomy for the Election Commission of Pakistan. The commission would be empowered to take disciplinary action against officials deputed from other departments and ministries for election purpose.

The commission would be required to prepare a comprehensive action plan for polls six months ahead of elections to seek inputs and objections from the political parties and candidates. A formal complaint system would be introduced to lodge complaints about malpractices before elections.

Votes would be counted and result compiled at the polling station and Form-14 containing results would be transmitted to the Returning Officer and the Election Commission through a mobile application to ensure prompt transmission of results.

In case victory margin is less than five per cent or 10,000 votes, then the losing candidate can demand recounting and then a recount would be mandatory.

A uniform system of printing of ballot papers would be introduced. Under the reforms package, name of a citizen would be automatically registered as a voter once he is issued a computerised national identity card.

Special measures would be undertaken to encourage enlistment of women voters in case there is difference of more than 10 per cent in the number of male and female votes. Political parties would be required to allot five per cent tickets to women candidates.

The reforms envisage delimitation of constituencies every 10 years, which would be done after census but if census is delayed than electoral rolls would form basis for delimitation.

There is also a proposal to enforce a criteria for registration of political parties with the ECP.

A caretaker government would not have the powers to make long term decisions or policies. The meeting also approved 46 modern hospitals would be established in the country.

The federal cabinet approved raise in the compensation for those martyred during Indian firing on the working boundary to 500,000 rupees (Dh17,525) and 150,000 rupees (Dh5,257) for seriously injured. Additional bunkers would also be constructed on the boundary to ensure safety of those living in border areas.

The cabinet approved a 30-point agenda.