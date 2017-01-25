Sharif deliberates on new Pakistan foreign secretary amid lobbying

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharif deliberates on new Pakistan foreign secretary amid lobbying

Four possible choices for post, including high commissioner to India

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Amid intense lobbying, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has begun deliberations to appoint a new foreign secretary as the incumbent Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry leaves for the US to become the country’s ambassador there.

“Intense jockeying for the foreign secretary’s position has begun as the time for a final decision is drawing closer,” Dawn reported on Wednesday.

Chaudhry will take over as ambassador to the US, replacing outgoing ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Sharif has four possible choices before him to pick the foreign secretary: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, former ambassador to France Ghalib Iqbal, High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibn-i-Abbas and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Tehmina Janjua.

He has so far not dropped any hint who his preferred choice would be. However, multiple sources told the daily Janjua was the leading choice.

Sharif has not appointed a full-time foreign minister even though over two-thirds of his tenure has passed and runs the Foreign Office through an adviser and a special assistant.

In normal practice, seniority-cum-merit would have formed the criteria for appointment of a foreign secretary. But Sharif may factor in his personal comfort with whosoever he picks and recommendations he receives about the candidates.

One consideration in the past, which has not been lately observed, has been the incoming foreign secretary should have served as an ambassador in Beijing, Washington or New Delhi.

Basit is the most-senior in the panel of four and has varied experience of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. He was Sharif’s first choice when the prime minister last picked a foreign secretary in 2013 and asked Basit in writing to return to headquarters from Berlin for the new assignment.

But Sharif changed his mind and appointed Chaudhry in December 2013. Basit was sent to India as high commissioner.

Basit this time round is out of favour. Differences emerged when Basit hosted Kashmiri leaders ahead of planned Pakistan-India foreign secretaries’ meeting in August 2014 leading to the cancellation of bilateral talks.

Former ambassador to France Ghalib Iqbal is another contender. A former naval officer and an engineering graduate, Iqbal entered the Foreign Service in 1983.

Iqbal’s major handicap is his little experience on the territorial desks. He is currently posted as special secretary at the Foreign Office.

High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibn-e-Abbas also joined the Foreign Service in 1983. Prior to his appointment in London, Abbas was additional secretary (administration) at the headquarters. He has remained high commissioner to New Zealand and deputy high commissioner to India.

Janjua, Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, is considered hot favourite. She joined the Foreign Service in 1984 and her experience has chiefly been of multilateral diplomacy. Her only remarkable bilateral posting has been as ambassador to Rome.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Palestine president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services