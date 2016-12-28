Sharif criticises predecessors for power crisis

Chashma: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised previous governments for pushing the country into darkness of load shedding, and said, “Those responsible must be questioned over their grave negligence.”

“They must be asked for bringing in an era of darkness in Pakistan and giving the nation a curse of 18-hour electricity load shedding a day,” he said in his address at the inauguration of Chashma-III nuclear power plant, completed with China’s assistance.

Sharif said an uninterrupted supply of electricity was a lifeline for the continuity of industrial activity in the country, which suffered a severe setback due to power crisis.

He added the country was now coming out of its troubled times with the completion of development projects, and the improved economy and law and order situation.

He said since everything was going in right direction, and all the political sit-ins and protests were simply useless.

“Do not create hurdles and put Pakistan’s interests ahead of your personal ones,” he said to politicians.

He said such attempts meant to interrupt the journey of progress and urged political parties to rise above their mutual differences and work in the interest of Pakistan.

Sharif said ending load shedding was the government’s top priority and termed the completion of Chashma-III nuclear power plant another milestone achieved towards zero-load shedding.

“The commitment to rid the nation of electricity load shedding by 2018 will be fulfilled Inshallah, for which I am personally overseeing the power projects.”

The Prime Minister said Chashma-III project was a reflection of the solid foundation of friendship between Pakistan and China.

He felicitated the nation on completion of the project, which, besides adding 340 megawatts electricity to national grid, would also contribute to development of the region.

He recalled that the agreement on Chashma-I power project was concluded during his earlier tenure of government.

He said the completion of K2 and K3 power plants would not only generate 2,200 megawatt electricity but also strengthen ties between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over assurance given by the authorities for completion of Chashma-IV by April 2017 instead of the earlier deadline of mid-2017. He said besides expansion of nuclear projects, the government was also mindful of ensuring their safety standards and expressed satisfaction over the vigilance of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Sharif said the government would fulfil the needs of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in its projects and also thanked China Atomic Energy Commission, China National Nuclear Commission and Exim Bank for providing financial and technical support.

He invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s power sector and assured them of the government’s fullest assistance.

He said Pakistan and China being close friends were collaborating in diverse areas, mainly China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and infrastructure projects.

The prime minister mentioned that the government with Chinese assistance was building highways in Balochistan, constructing modern airport in Gwadar and upgrading railways system.

He said power projects were being built in all provinces, adding there was a tremendous potential for Sino-Pak collaboration in the energy sector.

The prime minister lauded the services of staffers of Chashma- III power project and announced a two-month bonus with their salaries in recognition of their hard work.

Chairman PAEC Mohammad Naeem said the environment-friendly Chashma nuclear projects were in accordance with the international safety standards.