Sharif calls on opponents not to hinder progress

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday called upon his political opponents to stop telling lies, and not to hinder the way of country’s economic development.

“Some politicians tell lies on daily basis. There is no break for them …, they hurl dirty accusations, which have no basis and truth. This nation is progressing,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme here.

Sharif said owing to his government’s prudent policies over the last three-and-a-half years, the backbone of terrorists had been broken, electricity loadshedding had been curtailed to a large extent and Pakistan had been put on the course of development.

With inflation on the downward trend, stock market included in the world’s best performing stock markets,

Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at around 5.5 % during this fiscal year (2016-17), he added.

Sharif said Pakistan’s economic performance was also being recognised by the world.

“If you cannot assist us in this development, at least stop creating hurdles,” he said while referring to his political opponents.

Nawaz Sharif said, when he took over in 2013, the country was facing various challenges such as severe electricity shortage and the menace of terrorism.

“In 2013, there were street protests due to 16 to 18 hours of daily electricity loadshedding,” he said, adding, “the present government has checked this problem to a large extent over the last three years and was working to hard to completely eliminate load shedding by 2018.”

Similarly, the prime minister said, the backbone of terrorists had been broken and the menace of terrorism had been checked.

Nawaz Sharif said he was very happy to visit Narowal for a noble cause of launching the National Health Programme for the under privileged segments of this area.

“I have long been wishing to do something for the poor segments of society, who cannot afford to get them treated even for minor ailments what to talk of major diseases like cancer, heart problems etc..” he added.

The prime minister said 160,000 families of Narowal were being provided with National Health Programme (NHP) cards, which would help them getting free medical care in public and private hospitals.

He said, “this country is like a family in which everyone should have equal rights. If there is any problem in a house, we have to address it”.

He thanked all those including his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and others for assisting him in the successful launching of the NHP in Narowal and other areas.

The prime minister said, under the NHP the government would provide Rs250,000 per annum as medical cover for a poor family, adding, however, if the amount did not cater to the need, in case of major disease, more funds would be made available from Baitul Mall.