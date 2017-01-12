Sharif calls on opponents not to hinder progress

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharif calls on opponents not to hinder progress

Says his government’s policies have broken the back of terrorists

Gulf News
 

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday called upon his political opponents to stop telling lies, and not to hinder the way of country’s economic development.

“Some politicians tell lies on daily basis. There is no break for them …, they hurl dirty accusations, which have no basis and truth. This nation is progressing,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme here.

Sharif said owing to his government’s prudent policies over the last three-and-a-half years, the backbone of terrorists had been broken, electricity loadshedding had been curtailed to a large extent and Pakistan had been put on the course of development.

With inflation on the downward trend, stock market included in the world’s best performing stock markets,

Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at around 5.5 % during this fiscal year (2016-17), he added.

Sharif said Pakistan’s economic performance was also being recognised by the world.

“If you cannot assist us in this development, at least stop creating hurdles,” he said while referring to his political opponents.

Nawaz Sharif said, when he took over in 2013, the country was facing various challenges such as severe electricity shortage and the menace of terrorism.

“In 2013, there were street protests due to 16 to 18 hours of daily electricity loadshedding,” he said, adding, “the present government has checked this problem to a large extent over the last three years and was working to hard to completely eliminate load shedding by 2018.”

Similarly, the prime minister said, the backbone of terrorists had been broken and the menace of terrorism had been checked.

Nawaz Sharif said he was very happy to visit Narowal for a noble cause of launching the National Health Programme for the under privileged segments of this area.

“I have long been wishing to do something for the poor segments of society, who cannot afford to get them treated even for minor ailments what to talk of major diseases like cancer, heart problems etc..” he added.

The prime minister said 160,000 families of Narowal were being provided with National Health Programme (NHP) cards, which would help them getting free medical care in public and private hospitals.

He said, “this country is like a family in which everyone should have equal rights. If there is any problem in a house, we have to address it”.

He thanked all those including his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and others for assisting him in the successful launching of the NHP in Narowal and other areas.

The prime minister said, under the NHP the government would provide Rs250,000 per annum as medical cover for a poor family, adding, however, if the amount did not cater to the need, in case of major disease, more funds would be made available from Baitul Mall.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year