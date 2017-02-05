Sharif calls on India to hold plebiscite in Kashmir

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharif calls on India to hold plebiscite in Kashmir

Rallies and meetings held in different cities across Pakistan in a show of solidarity with Kashmiris

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called upon India to allow holding of free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir under the UN auspices, as Pakistan observed on Sunday a day of solidarity with Kashmiri people’s struggle to secure their right to self-determination, an annual feature in the country.

“Jammu & Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and India. The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region will remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Rallies and meetings were held in different cities across the country and in Islamabad-administered part of Kashmir on the occasion. Participants chanted slogans against India and in support the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian-administered Kashmir, according to media reports.

Nawaz Sharif said for the last seven decades India “has denied the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions.”

“The people of Pakistan join their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to reaffirm our moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

The prime minister said the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent and remains one of the oldest disputes in the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the systemic state terrorism and brutal killings of the innocent people by Indian occupation forces,” in Kashmir, he said, adding: “We urge India to stop bloodbath in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and allow the holding of free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices.”

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Province makes secondary education compulsory

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf