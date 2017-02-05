Sharif calls on India to hold plebiscite in Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called upon India to allow holding of free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir under the UN auspices, as Pakistan observed on Sunday a day of solidarity with Kashmiri people’s struggle to secure their right to self-determination, an annual feature in the country.

“Jammu & Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and India. The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region will remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Rallies and meetings were held in different cities across the country and in Islamabad-administered part of Kashmir on the occasion. Participants chanted slogans against India and in support the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian-administered Kashmir, according to media reports.

Nawaz Sharif said for the last seven decades India “has denied the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions.”

“The people of Pakistan join their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to reaffirm our moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

The prime minister said the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent and remains one of the oldest disputes in the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the systemic state terrorism and brutal killings of the innocent people by Indian occupation forces,” in Kashmir, he said, adding: “We urge India to stop bloodbath in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and allow the holding of free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices.”