Railways registers 1,487 cases against land encroachers

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways registered 1,487 cases and arrested 1,614 accused of indulging in illegal encroachments of its land during the current campaign.

The cases are being tried in courts and land under unauthorised occupation has been retrieved, an official in the Ministry of Railways said.

To retrieve encroached land, an anti-encroachment campaign was initiated and 3,522 acres has been so far retrieved, of which about 1,000 acres land was retrieved in the last three years.

It was an ongoing campaign, which would continue till the elimination of encroachments. The campaign was being monitored by divisional superintendents, railways headquarters and at the level of railways ministry.

The official said a comprehensive policy had been drawn to prevent further encroachments. This policy made concerned Pakistan Railways officials and railways police jointly responsible in case of any new encroachment.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure orders had been issued for strict implementation of this policy while First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to railways judicial magistrate for expeditious trial, he said.

He said a project for computerisation of railways land record had been initiated to harmonise railways land record with the record of all the provincial revenue departments.

This project, upon completion would ensure the safeguard of railways’ land through a computerised monitoring system and render total transparency in land management and commercialisation, he said.

A countrywide break-up of railways land under encroachment at present showed total 4,229.911 acres of land was encroached for different purposes which included 128.837 acres commercial land, 1,956.003 acres agricultural rural land, 1,353.165 acres of residential land and 791.906 acres of the government department’s land.

The residential encroachment included unauthorised Katchi Abadis.