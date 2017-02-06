Mobile
Pakistani province makes secondary education compulsory

Secondary education to be imparted free of cost in all public sector institutions

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: In a bid to raise the literacy rate, and achieve the target of eduction for all, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Monday made primary and secondary education compulsory for all children between five and 16 years of age.

Education will be imparted free of cost in all public sector educational institutions, officials said.

Following the cabinet meeting, adviser to the chief minister on information, Mushtaq Ahmad Gani, told journalists that, under the Elementary and Secondary Education Bill approved on Monday, the government will be responsible for providing free education to the students and parents will have to send their children to school.

“Under the Act, parents would be punishable with imprisonment up to one month or fine which may extend up to Rs100 (Dh3.5) per day or with both, for not sending their children to schools,” the adviser was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

