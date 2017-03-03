Pakistan will not extradite Jadhav: Aziz

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan will not extradite Jadhav: Aziz

Says the process to prosecute him has started

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday ruled out the possibility of handing over to India alleged agent of Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) Kulbhushan Jhadav, who was arrested last year.

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz informed the Senate that the process to prosecute Jhadav in Pakistani court had begun.

A list of questions has also been handed over to India to seek more information from them in light of Jhadav’s statements, he said.

Aziz said a dossier regarding the spy had been shared with the United Nations in order to prove the direct and indirect Indian intervention in Pakistan. “Our stance in this regard is also being acknowledged at the international level,” he said.

Jhadav, said to be naval officer working for RAW, was arrested last year in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on charges of spying and stoking terrorism and sectarianism in the country.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested after entering the country from Iran.

When asked if the government was planning to give the same ‘red carpet’ treatment to Jadhav, which they gave to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor Raymond Davis, Aziz explained: “It has never been said that there was any lack of evidence against him.”

“We have prepared an FIR [first-information report] and a case to prosecute the Indian state actor for [his] involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” Aziz told the House during Question Hour.

The Pakistan Army had earlier released a video of Jadhav, in which he said he was a serving Indian Navy officer.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied that he was in any way connected to the government.

Aziz said Islamabad has shared a dossier with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on New Delhi’s involvement in internal affairs of Pakistan and in subversive and terrorist activities in the country.

“This dossier includes details about Kulbashan Jadhav and his activities.”

The adviser also said the dossier was prepared on the basis of thorough groundwork and inputs from various departments.

According to Geo TV, the dossier was a way forward to work on the prosecution of Jadhav.

“This is very delicate and sensitive issue, and requires detailed preparations and homework as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan’s viewpoint on this issue is being accepted internationally and the government has also sent a list of questions to the Indian government on this matter.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Fresh fear stalks 'honour' violence victim

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins