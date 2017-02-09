Pakistan says India is building ‘secret nuclear city’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says its archrival India is building a “secret nuclear city” to produce thermonuclear weapons as well as developing intercontinental missiles and secretly stockpiling nuclear material — allegations that India promptly dismissed as “completely baseless.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the allegations at a press conference Thursday, without providing evidence or further details. Indian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Steps such as these, Zakaria said, are impacting the existing balance of power in the region. “Pakistan remains committed to the principles of peaceful existence with all of its neighbours, including India,” he said.

Zakaria said India had been “exposed” by the failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan, and added that the Indian government should reciprocate the steps taken by Pakistan for peace.

A study published by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad in 2016 claimed that India has sufficient fissile material and the technical capacity to produce between 356 and 492 nuclear bombs.

Zakaria also claimed India is working on an inter-continental ballistic missile and an anti-intercontinental ballistic missile system, which could lead to a strategic imbalance in the region and beyond.

In addition, he accused India of sponsoring terrorism attacks in Pakistan, saying that Islamabad recently shared documentary evidence of this with the United Nations.

“There is a fear that the Indian reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage,” Director General Disarmament at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar said.

India’s foreign ministry dismissed Zakaria’s remarks as unfounded.

“These are completely baseless allegations. The so-called secret nuclear city is a figment of Pakistan’s imagination,” said Vikas Swarup, spokesman of India’s ministry of external affairs. “India has always been in compliance with its international obligations.”

Pakistan earlier this week said it wants India to bring its entire civilian nuclear programme under the safeguards laid out by the International Atomic Energy Commission.

Tensions have soared between the South Asian rivals in recent months over violence in the disputed Kashmir region, which is split between Indian and Pakistani zones of control and claimed in its entirety by both. The two nuclear-armed countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

— Agencies