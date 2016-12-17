Pakistan’s Sindh province to review Bill on forced conversions

Karachi: Pakistan’s Sindh province will amend a recently passed Bill that criminalises forced conversions in the Muslim-majority country.

The development comes weeks after two hardline Islamic parties vehemently opposed the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill (2015).

Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said that while the Bill had been sent to the governor for his assent, it would be reviewed and amended by the Sindh assembly — whether the governor gave his assent or not. Khuhro said forcible conversions and marriages of minors were contrary to Sharia and the country’s constitution.

Khuhro, who is also the Sindh chapter president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said religious teachings expressly made it clear that religion could not be changed forcibly, adding that no Muslim could ever think of promulgating such a law, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

He explained that the marriage of a minor — a person under the age of 18 — was against both the constitution and religion and said this was why the Sindh Assembly had come up with the Bill as it was in the spirit of the constitution and religion.

He also said the Sindh Assembly had passed a law criminalising the forcible conversion of minors — much in the same way the constitution criminalises marriages involving minors.

The Sindh Assembly last month adopted the Bill as part of a push to crack down on forced religious conversions and recommended a five-year jail term for perpetrators. The Bill also recommended that facilitators of forced religious conversions be handed a three-year sentence.

The Bill makes it a punishable offence to forcibly convert a minor. Adults will be given 21 days to consider their decision to convert.

A Hindu lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar and civil society members last month criticised two religious political parties for opposing the Bill.

The Jamaat-i-Islami and the Jamiat Ulema Islam-F claimed the Bill was part of a conspiracy to make Pakistan a liberal and secular country.

Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed expressed his opposition to the Bill on December 5 and threatened to launch a movement against the Bill.

“We will take other political and religious organisations on board in our movement against this anti-Islam law. We will not remain silent on this controversial law and [we will] launch a countrywide movement to force the Sindh government to withdraw this anti-Islam law,” Saeed said then.

Cases of forced conversions have regularly been reported across Sindh in areas that included Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Umerkot, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki, Sukkur and Larkana. According to the South Asia Partnership-Pakistan (SAP-PK), at least 1,000 girls — mostly Hindus — are forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan every year.