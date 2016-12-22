Pakistan, Russia and China to talk peace
Islamabad: A meeting between Pakistan, Russia and China will be held in Moscow on December 27 to discuss regional peace and stability, including situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.
Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary will lead the Pakistan delegation at the talks.
Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakria told a media briefing that peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region.
Pakistan remains committed to cooperate in efforts towards this end, he stressed.
Replying to a question, the spokesman said there are seven hundred and twenty-eight Pakistani nationals in different jails and deportation centers in Saudi Arabia in different cases. He said legal aid is being provided to them.
About situation in Kashmir region, the spokesman urged the United Nations, Amnesty International and other human rights organisations to put pressure on India to stop “blatant violations of human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.”
“Pakistan is deeply concerned about atrocities being committed by the Indian forces and we will continue to raise the issue at international forums,” he said.