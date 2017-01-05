Pakistan releases Indian fishermen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen

Men were arrested more than a year ago, accused of entering Pakistani waters in an area of the Arabian Sea where the border is disputed

Image Credit: REUTERS
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, after their release, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, January 5, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Karachi: Pakistan began releasing 218 Indian fishermen on Thursday, police said, the second such gesture in a month that could begin to ease tension between the neighbours.

The men were arrested more than a year ago, accused of entering Pakistani waters in an area of the Arabian Sea where the border is disputed.

India is also holding Pakistani fishermen for the same reason, and Pakistan hopes its release will be reciprocated.

“They are being released by the orders of the federal government,” said Ali Hassan Setho, a superintendent of police in the port city of Karachi, where the men are being held.

“They will go via Lahore,” he said, referring to the Pakistani city near the main border crossing into India.

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours have been more fraught than usual since a crackdown by Indian security forces on dissent in Indian-administered Kashmir began in July.

Both countries claim the Muslim-majority region in full and rule it in part. India accuses Pakistan of supporting an insurgency against Indian rule in its part of Kashmir. Pakistan denies that.

In September, militants killed 18 soldiers at an Indian army base in an attack India blamed on Pakistan. Pakistan denied involvement.

Intermittent talks between them on a range of issues, including their disputed maritime border, have stalled.

In the past, gestures such fishermen releases have helped to improve the atmosphere for a resumption of talks.

Pakistan last released a batch of Indian fishermen on December 25.

One of the men being released said it was good to be going home after a year.

“I’m very happy that I’ll be reunited with my mother, brothers, sisters and my children,” the man who goes by the single name Kamlesh, from India’s western state of Gujarat, told reporters.

“I’m excited to think that very soon I’ll reach there and see their faces.”

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

PPP voices concern over missing activists

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer