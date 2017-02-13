Mobile
Pakistan police: Bomb kills 10 at protest rally in Lahore

Bomb tears through protest rally in Lahore, wounding 40 other people

Image Credit: AFP
Warning: Graphic content. Pakistani police officers react as they move bodies of victims at the site of a bomb explosion in Lahore on February 13, 2017.
 

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least 10 people and wounding 40 others.

Local police official Zaheer Abbas says Monday's blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales.

A Taliban faction claimed the attack.

Abbas says two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed.

Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

