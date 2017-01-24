Pakistan military tests nuclear-capable missile
Islamabad: Pakistan has conducted its first successful flight test of a nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile, with a maximum range of 2,200 kilometres, the military announced on Tuesday.
The missile, named Ababeel, is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Independent Re-entry Vehicle technology.
The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, the announcement said, adding that Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.
Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional ballistic missile defence environment and will further reinforce deterrence, it said.
Government leaders and top military officials congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the missile test and conveyed their appreciation to the team involved and armed forces of Pakistan on the “landmark achievement.”
