Pakistan marks second anniversary of school massacre

PM Sharif vows action as army chief says ‘wound is very deep’

Image Credit: AFP
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets students at the Army Public School in Peshawar on Friday, on the second anniversary of an attack on the school.
Gulf News
 

Peshawar, Pakistan: Parents of children killed when Taliban gunmen overran a Pakistan school gathered on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the attack — the country’s worst ever extremist outrage.

More than 150 people — mostly students — perished when heavily-armed men raced through Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, firing indiscriminately.

“We can’t forget those children,” Pakistan’s newly appointed military chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa told the gathering.

“I have photos of them in my office and keep looking at them periodically to remind me of our losses. The aim of today’s function is to recall how much blood was spilled. The wound is very deep and its complete healing is impossible,” he said.

At a memorial in the school, smartly dressed military officers presented a salute in tribute to the students and staff who died.

In the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of which Peshawar is capital, speaker Asad Qaiser lit candles in the presence of cabinet members and lawmakers.

The Taliban have said they carried out the attack, in which all nine gunmen died, in retaliation for an army offensive on extremists in the tribal areas.

Authorities have released very few details about their investigation, despite hanging at least four people said to be involved in the attack.

The attack hardened public opinion against extremism and prompted a military-led crackdown that led to a drop in the number of deaths linked to extremist violence.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to take the war against militancy to its “logical conclusion” to ensure a peaceful and stable Pakistan for future generations.

Sharif said in his message that Pakistan took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident.

“We decided to act with our full might for elimination of terrorism and extremism from our society; showing no mercy for those who martyred our little angels. The world has seen that we have dismantled the terrorists’ networks and broken their back by rendering matchless sacrifices in this war of our survival,” he said.

“I assure the nation that we will take this war to its logical conclusion to guarantee a peaceful and stable Pakistan for our future generations,” he said.

Sharif extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyred students and all those who became victims of the tragic incident.

“I share the pain and grief with the bereaved families. The entire Pakistani nation feels and shares the pain of the tragedy and stand[s] by the mourning families,” said the Prime Minister.

He said December 16 reminds the country of the most painful tragedy of “our lives, when our innocent students were mercilessly killed at the place of their studies”.

“It was a day when the heartless enemy committed an act of barbarism and savagery against defenceless school boys. We cannot forget the agony of this day,” he said.

A solemn memorial service was held here to mark the tragedy that was attended by families of the victims, politicians, military leadership and others.

Loading...

