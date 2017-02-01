Mobile
Pakistan lifts ban on import of Indian films

Importers of Indian films must make a request to ministry of information which will issues a directive to the ministry of commerce

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan has allowed the screening of Indian films months after it stopped issuing permits for distribution companies to import the movies.

The decision to allow the import of Indian films was taken after a government committee held consultations with various stakeholders and recommended Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to allow screening of Bollywood films.

After approval by Sharif, the information ministry issued a letter late on Tuesday saying that the government was “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas”.

According to the letter, any importers of Indian films must first make a request to the ministry of information, which will issue a directive to the ministry of commerce to process the same.

It said that the importers will be allowed to screen films only after approval from relevant censor boards of the province where the movie will be screened.

After the government announcement, it is expected that “Kaabil” and “Raees” will be soon available on cinema screens to local viewers.

Earlier, the cinema owners said that their businesses dipped by 70 per cent since the screening of Indian films was suspended in the wake of tension due to Uri attacks and ‘surgical strikes’ episode last year.

