Pakistan gunfights kills 15 militants, two soldiers: officials

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan gunfights kills 15 militants, two soldiers: officials

The shoot-outs come after a recent resurgence in militant violence

Gulf News
 

Peshawar, Pakistan: At least 15 militants and two soldiers have been killed in two separate gun battles in a relatively peaceful district of Pakistan just northwest of the capital, Islamabad, officials said on Wednesday.

The shoot-outs come after a recent resurgence in militant violence, with 130 people killed nationwide in the month of February, ending a lull in Pakistan’s long battle against home-grown Islamist fighters.

The two raids took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Swabi district, which is just 100 kilometres northwest Islamabad and far from the border tribal areas that have been the main battlefront over the course of the insurgency.

Soldiers on Tuesday conducted a raid on a village in the district, triggering a gunfight.

“During exchange of fire Capt Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced martyrdom,” said a military statement, adding: “Five terrorists [were] killed during the operation.”

Security forces stormed a second compound in a nearby village on Wednesday, killing 10 militants, a senior security official said.

No details regarding the second shoot-out have yet been released, but the incident came to light after police and security forces brought 10 bullet riddled bodies to a local hospital.

“They were militants and killed during an intelligence based operation,” the senior security official told AFP.

Pakistan’s military announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation in the wake of the violence last month.

The attacks, most of which were claimed by Daesh or the Pakistani Taliban, dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half-long war on militancy.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Five terrorists executed in Pakistan

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media