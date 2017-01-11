Pakistan court orders DNA tests in ‘tortured’ child maid case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan court orders DNA tests in ‘tortured’ child maid case

The child bears the marks of torture, a hospital board that examined her said earlier this week in a report submitted in court on Wednesday

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered DNA tests to identify the parents of a ten-year-old maid who was tortured, allegedly by her employers, in a case which has caused widespread shock.

The child bears the marks of torture, a hospital board which examined her said earlier this week in a report submitted in court on Wednesday.

However officials say she has given different versions of what happened to her.

“We have to overcome her fear, only she can tell us the truth,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said in court.

The incident has highlighted rampant child labour in the country and the lack of protection for them.

The girl was reportedly employed by a district judge in Islamabad and initially told police she had fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident, media reported.

But in a later statement she said she was beaten and her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife, according to reports citing police.

After social media images showing injuries to the girl’s face and hands went viral, the top court intervened last week and ordered a full investigation.

With the case making headlines across Pakistan, four different claimants have now told the court the child is their daughter.

Judges on Wednesday ordered police to conduct DNA tests to identify her real mother and father, and help police complete their investigation.

“We must find the truth of why this unfortunate incident took place,” the Chief Justice said.

He ordered the child, who was present in court, to be taken to a government-sponsored orphanage.

Current official figures detailing the precise scale of child labour in Pakistan are not available.

According to Human Rights Watch, about 13 per cent of children aged 10 to 14 in Pakistan are working.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year