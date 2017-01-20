Pakistan asks India to inform of future hydel projects

Islamabad: With two hydel projects taken up by New Delhi facing dispute, Pakistan has asked the World Bank and India to inform Islamabad of all the dams and hydro-power projects proposed to be built by the neighbouring country on the western rivers.

Not only about ongoing Kishanganga and Ratle projects, India should inform about its future projects so that the Indus Waters Treaty, signed by the two neighbours in 1960, could be followed smoothly, Dawn online quoted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as telling other ministers in a meeting on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Executive Director in the World Bank, Nasir Mehmood Khosa, and several other ministers and representatives from the ministries of water and power were present in the meeting.

It observed that the World Bank President had drawn up the lots for appointment of umpires for a court of arbitration before it had put on hold the process about two months ago.

“This meant that the World Bank was convinced and had accepted Pakistan’s position,” said Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf.

Technical details of all the upcoming projects should be shared along with their designs and locations so that Islamabad could examine them in a manner they did not create problems every now and then and the treaty could function smoothly, said Ausaf.

According to Ausaf, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank, Kristalina I. Georgieva, would arrive here on January 26 for deliberations on the subject.

According to the treaty, control over the three “eastern” rivers — Beas, Ravi and Sutlej — was given to India, while control over the three “western” rivers — Indus, Chenab and Jhelum — was given to Pakistan.

Ausaf said the senior official was inducted into the World Bank group on January 2 and the Pakistan visit would be her first trip outside Washington.

According to an official statement, Pakistan viewed the Indus Waters Treaty as a useful and time-tested mechanism for sharing river waters with India and that Islamabad had always abided by it.