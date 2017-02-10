Mobile
Pakistan army chief, new US defence secretary in telephone call

US defence chief reaffirms importance of bilateral military relationship

Gulf News
 

Washington/Islamabad: Pakistan is committed to countering “all militant groups” operating within its territory, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured US Defence Secretary James Mattis during their first telephonic conversation.

Gen (retd) Mattis reaffirmed the importance of bilateral military relationship during his conversation with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, the Pentagon said.

“Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to counter all militant groups operating in its territory,” Pentagon Spokesman Capt Jeff Davis said.

“Mattis recognised the significant sacrifices the Pakistan military has made in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, and expressed appreciation for the Pakistan military’s recent support for efforts to defeat ISIS-Khorasan Province [Daesh],” he said.

“Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral military-to-military relationship, and highlighted the importance of continuing to work together on counter-terrorism and regional stability,” Davis said.

Pakistan army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that General Bajwa and Secretary Mattis “had a twenty-minute telephone conversation”.

He said they reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. Bajwa and Mattis also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

“Secretary Mattis commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism,” Ghafoor said.

The army chief also congratulated the Secretary on his assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope that his vast experience in the field will be of great value to the region, Ghafoor said.

Pakistan has been trying to establish a rapport with the new administration with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s close foreign policy aide Tariq Fatemi visiting Washington in December.

Before becoming president, Donald Trump — in a telephone call with Sharif — had heaped praise on the country, saying it is a “fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people”.

The US president-elect had also hailed Sharif as a “terrific guy”.

