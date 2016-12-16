Pakistan accuses India of shelling school van, killing one

Muzaffarabad: Pakistan on Friday accused India of hitting a school van in the disputed Kashmir region, killing the driver and wounding eight schoolchildren.

The incident occurred at Mohra village in Nakyal sector of Pakistani-administered Kashmir, where officials said shelling by Indian troops was continuing.

“A shell fired by Indian troops hit a school van at LoC [Line of Control] in Nakyal sector. The van driver has been martyred and eight children wounded,” Zeeshan Haider, a senior government official, said.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi.

Nakyal lies on the LOC, the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan state.

Haider said the driver of the van, carrying pupils from a private school, was killed on the spot while the children, aged between 10 and 15 years, were taken to hospital amid heavy shelling.

Mohammad Nasrullah Khan, a doctor in Nakyal hospital, said that the children had shrapnel injuries but their condition was not life threatening.

Sardar Iftekhar, a police station house officer in Nakyal, confirmed the incident and casualties, and said that the wounded children included five girls and three boys.

Pakistan has accused India of “sabotaging” efforts to normalise relations and using the “flimsiest of reasons” to avoid talks, as it called on New Delhi to show “seriousness” in resolving the Kashmir issue.

“The trajectory [of ties] has been down the slope. India has tried to do everything to sabotage every goodwill gesture that we made towards normalising relations,” Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

Asked about why the two countries could not resume talks in 2016, Zakaria alleged that India was using the “flimsiest of reasons to avoid talks”.

“Every time there is prospect for talks, they come up with a new excuse,” he claimed.

Asked if 2017 will be better for bilateral ties, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman said it depends on the “Indian attitude, Indian intransigence and Indian behaviour to improve the security situation in the region”.

“Most importantly, they should also immediately stop the bloodshed in Kashmir,” he said.

“India should show that it is ready for talks. It should show seriousness to resolve [the] Kashmir [issue],” Zakaria said.

Noting that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said on the sidelines of Heart of Asia summit in Pakistan last year that the peace process would continue and no incident would be able to derail the talks, Zakaria said since the Pathankot attack, India has been using it as a pretext to “run away from talks”.

“Though, they have no proof against Pakistan,” he added.

Zakaria said Pakistan is not using issues like the arrest of “RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] operative” Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has allegedly confessed involvement of India in “perpetrating and financing” terrorism, to avoid dialogue with India because it believes that all contentious issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Responding to a question about calm in LoC following Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz’s visit to India this month, Zakaria said, “The LoC calm was temporary. It was due to the international pressure after the UN [United Nations], the US and several other countries urged for lowering tension.”

Zakaria claimed that Pakistan has done everything to create a conducive atmosphere for revival of talks.

“On the contrary, India remained busy in vitiating the atmosphere and always scuttled the efforts. It did so in November by sabotaging the SAARC [South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation]summit. The summit was not about politics but about improving the socioeconomic condition of the entire region. Then it showed same attitude during the Heart of Asia conference,” he alleged.