No safe havens in Fata, says foreign office

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No safe havens in Fata, says foreign office

Emphasises that Pakistan does not allow territory to be used for attacks against any other country

Gulf News
 

ISLAMABAD: In response to media queries regarding allegations of safe havens in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Friday outrightly rejected the claims and reiterated that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.

Pakistan’s contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that “we rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others”, he stated in a press statement.

Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and economic losses of over $100 billion (Dh367 billion) due to the menace of terrorism.

The successes of Zarb-e-Azb are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan Afghanistan border, he maintained.

He stated that the results of our military action were there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan.

The US parliamentarians and US commanders have visited the Fata Areas and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan’s counter terrorism drive, he added.

Afghanistan is infested with many terrorist organizations due to the instability there, which has created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani Network’s leadership, TTA, TTP, Daesh, Al Qaida, Jamaat Ul Ahraar, etc, he said. It is, therefore, not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he stated and added that the often repeated claims regarding safe havens are, therefore, more of a rhetoric than anything else.

“We wish to re-emphasize that some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large. The activities of Indian RAW and NDS nexus remains a matter of deep concern to Pakistan”, he underlined.

He said Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year