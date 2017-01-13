No safe havens in Fata, says foreign office

ISLAMABAD: In response to media queries regarding allegations of safe havens in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Friday outrightly rejected the claims and reiterated that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.

Pakistan’s contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that “we rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others”, he stated in a press statement.

Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and economic losses of over $100 billion (Dh367 billion) due to the menace of terrorism.

The successes of Zarb-e-Azb are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan Afghanistan border, he maintained.

He stated that the results of our military action were there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan.

The US parliamentarians and US commanders have visited the Fata Areas and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan’s counter terrorism drive, he added.

Afghanistan is infested with many terrorist organizations due to the instability there, which has created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani Network’s leadership, TTA, TTP, Daesh, Al Qaida, Jamaat Ul Ahraar, etc, he said. It is, therefore, not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he stated and added that the often repeated claims regarding safe havens are, therefore, more of a rhetoric than anything else.

“We wish to re-emphasize that some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large. The activities of Indian RAW and NDS nexus remains a matter of deep concern to Pakistan”, he underlined.

He said Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan.