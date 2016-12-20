No rapid bus in Peshawar yet, despite PTI pledge

Peshawar, once renowned as the City of Flowers, is now facing serious road and transportation challenges.

Peshawar: More than two and a half years after the approval of the Metro/Rapid Bus Service (RBS) in Peshawar, the PTI-led coalition government has yet to honour its pledge to launch a reliable transport service for residents.

Peshawar, once renowned as the City of Flowers, is now serious traffic challenges.

Instead of smelling the fragrance of roses and Gul-e-Dawoodi, many in the city are unfortunately inhaling highly polluted air.

Public transport remains a key sector that the PTI government has failed to address, despite being in power for over three and half years, with residents being exploited by private local operators.

On September 25, 2014, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved construction of 26 kilometres carpeted highway, and plying of a modern Rapid/Metro Bus Service, with an estimated cost of Rs14 billion under Peshawar Mass Transit System (PMTS).

However, after a lapse of more than two years, Peshawarites are still awaiting this dream to be materialise.

“I depart from General Bus stand at 10am and reached my office at Saddar at 12pm, covering about 35 minutes distance in two hours, due to massive traffic jam at Hastnagri and Fridus area,” said Misal Khan, a retired government employee, adding that it was the worst and nerve breaking experience he has had in Peshawar since retirement.

“My knees were in pain due to excessive use of clutch and brakes while driving,” he added.

Khan said the people of Peshawar had pinned high expectations on the PTI government, which came to power with a slogan of “change” and pledged to provide quality transport services. The party had vowed to launch a Metro/Rapid Bus Service in Peshawar, but neither the Metro Bus Service nor air-conditioned buses were provided, he said.

Meanwhile, progress on the project is going on at a snail’s pace.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Transport Malek Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir told journalists the feasibility study of the Rapid/Metro Bus Service had been completed, and preparation of its designs drawings and detailed layout plan were in process.

He said plying of Metro Bus service and construction of roads were a joint project of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa under PMTS. that would address long-standing transport problems in provincial capital.

Wazir said a loan has been taken from ADB that would be used for construction of overhead bridges/stations and carpeting of road for this much awaited bus service.

He said tenders for this project would be floated in March next year and later the project would be sent to ECNEC for granting of giving go-ahead to pay way for executing the project.

In first phase, he said, 370 air-conditioned buses would ply on various roads within the city whereas the Government of Japan has granted funds for 14 buses that would be reserved for women.

He said once completed, the Rapid Bus Service would facilitate about 2.5 million people who commute across the city through public transport on daily basis and people between Nasirpur, Chamkani GT Road to Karkhano Market and Hayatabad would be connected with this service, he added.

Shah Mohammad Wazir said 460,000 square metres of land had been acquired to move the existing general bus stand to Chamkani, adding that 55,000 square metres would be for rapid bus service and the remaining 405,000 square metres for other transport and bus terminals.

He said an operation against illegal bus and car stands had been launched in Peshawar and a high-level committee led by Secretary Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) with members secretary Regional Transport Authority and Superintendent PTA had been tasked to ensure no illegal transport stands were operating in the provincial capital.

Wazir admitted illegal bus stands, rent a car and private taxi

services are affecting the business of genuine transporters in KP and said the government would not allow anyone to operate illegal transport services in the province.

Wazir said that 800 free permits had been given to rickshaws drivers

while permits of old rickshaws emitting smoke would be cancelled.

To overcome pollution in Peshawar, he said solar rickshaws would soon be introduced for which a foreign company has shown interest in this project.