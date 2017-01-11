No new post for Raheel Sharif, says minister
Islamabad: Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Mohammad Asif, in a statement in the Senate on Wednesday, clarified that former army chief retired General Raheel Sharif has not taken up any post yet in the 39-nation Saudi-led military alliance.
The clarification marks shift from a statement the minister had made on Saturday when he told a private channel that Raheel Sharif has been appointed commander of multi-nation Saudi-led military alliance to combat terrorism.
Asif informed the Senate that under the rules the retired general would be required to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government prior to accepting a position as chief of the Islamic military coalition.
“The rules laid down by the Ministry of Defence for post-retirement assignments of army officers will be applicable equally to Raheel Sharif,” Asif said.
Raheel Sharif had not submitted any application for (NOC), the minister said adding that in case the former army chief submits an application it will be decided according to the law.
The defence minister said Gen Raheel Sharif has returned to the country from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah (minor pilgrimage).
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the Senate that he will not speak on the issue as no formal offer had been made by Saudi Arabia regarding appointment of coalition commander.