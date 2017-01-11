No new post for Raheel Sharif, says minister

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No new post for Raheel Sharif, says minister

Asif clarifies that former army chief needs no-objection certificate from government

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Mohammad Asif, in a statement in the Senate on Wednesday, clarified that former army chief retired General Raheel Sharif has not taken up any post yet in the 39-nation Saudi-led military alliance.

The clarification marks shift from a statement the minister had made on Saturday when he told a private channel that Raheel Sharif has been appointed commander of multi-nation Saudi-led military alliance to combat terrorism.

Asif informed the Senate that under the rules the retired general would be required to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government prior to accepting a position as chief of the Islamic military coalition.

“The rules laid down by the Ministry of Defence for post-retirement assignments of army officers will be applicable equally to Raheel Sharif,” Asif said.

Raheel Sharif had not submitted any application for (NOC), the minister said adding that in case the former army chief submits an application it will be decided according to the law.

The defence minister said Gen Raheel Sharif has returned to the country from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah (minor pilgrimage).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the Senate that he will not speak on the issue as no formal offer had been made by Saudi Arabia regarding appointment of coalition commander.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year