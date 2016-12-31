Nisar takes over as new chief justice of Pakistan
Islamabad: Justice Saqib Nisar took oath on Saturday as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, replacing Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali who has retired.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the new chief justice at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chairman of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly and others.
Justice Nisar is the 25th head of the Supreme Court and will hold the top post for two years.
Born in Lahore in January 1954, he was appointed the judge of the Lahore High Court in 1998 and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2010.
The new chief justice is to constitute a bench to start afresh proceedings in the Panama Papers case related to assets of the ruling Sharif family outside Pakistan.
The case was taken up and inconclusively heard by a bench under the previous chief justice, on petitions filed by opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat e Islami and another political group.