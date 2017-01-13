Musharraf summoned in detention of judges case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Musharraf summoned in detention of judges case

Former president seeks foolproof security to appear in court

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: An antiterrorism court on Friday summoned former Pakistani president and army chief Pervez Musharraf on February 9 in a case related to detention of judges of superior courts during his regime.

The court cautioned Musharraf that if he did not comply with the summons, he could be declared an absconder.

It directed the interior ministry secretary and Islamabad police chief to ensure that the former president is provided foolproof security upon his return to the country.

The 72-year-old former ruler left for Dubai in March last year for medical treatment after the Supreme Court granted him permission, leaving behind his trial by a special court on treason charges and some other cases he is facing.

The treason case is related to suspension of the country’s constitution by him in 2007 when he imposed emergency rule in the county and sacked judges of the superior judiciary.

Meanwhile, Musharraf on Friday filed an application in an antiterrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad seeking “foolproof security” in order to be able to return to Pakistan and appear in court in the judges detention case.

Until such security measures have been taken, the application said, Musharraf should be exempted from appearing in court.

The application said it is “neither safe nor advisable” for Musharraf to appear in person in the court due to security and medical reasons.

“Security conditions in the courts and otherwise have not yet improved,” the application read, and sought direction from authorities to provide security to Musharraf.

ATC Judge Sohail Ikram accepted the application and issued notices to Inspector General of police Islamabad and the home secretary. The hearing was adjourned until February 9.

At the last hearing of the judges’ detention case in December, the ATC gave a one-month deadline to Musharraf to surrender.

The court had warned at the time that the former military ruler would be declared a proclaimed offender if he failed to comply with the deadline.

The judges’ detention case was registered by the Secretariat police on August 11, 2009, on the complaint of Advocate Chaudhry Mohammad Aslam against the former military ruler for confining 60 judges of the superior courts for over five months and restraining them from administering justice.

The judges, including former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, were detained after the proclamation of an emergency in the country.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Pervez Musharraf
follow this tag on MGNPervez Musharraf
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Pervez Musharraf
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut