Mother to be reunited with son at Wagha crossing

Woman endured 11 months of being separated from her child after the boy was taken to India by his father

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: A five-year-old boy and his mother are set to be reunited on Saturday at the Wagha border crossing after almost a year of separation.

Pakistan High Commission officials will hand over the boy, Iftikhar, to his mother, Geo TV reported.

The separation occurred when Iftikhar’s father took him to India in March 2016, His mother, a Pakistani, filed for custody in an Indian court shortly after.

The court ruled in favour of the mother in May 2016 but she was unable to get custody immediately due to growing border tensions.

Iftikhar’s father, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, allegedly lied to the boy’s mother that he was taking him along to a wedding. He, however, took the boy to Dubai before proceeding to Jammu & Kashmir.

The case was then taken up by the Pakistan High Commission, which proved that the boy was a Pakistani nation, prompting the Indian court to rule that he be returned to his mother in Pakistan.

