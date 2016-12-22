Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

More than 3 billion rupees recovered in NAB bargain plea

Finance secretary of Balochistan province was taken into custody in May

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it has recovered more than three billion rupees (Dh101 million) worth of cash and properties in a plea bargain deal with a former top provincial official and his associate.

Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani was finance secretary of Balochistan province when he was taken into custody in May this year, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confiscated 730 million rupees cash from his house in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Sohail Majid Shah, a contractor, was also held in the scandal.

NAB Director-General Operations Zahir Shah told a news conference Raisani had surrendered 653 million rupees in cash and 3.3 kilograms of gold, worth 13.5 million rupees, to the NAB during the raid at his residence.

Raisani has also given up two properties — one worth 60 million rupees in Quetta and another in Karachi worth 70 million rupees.

These are in addition to eleven properties the NAB had already seized from Raisani and Majid Shah, according to the NAB official.

The properties include two commercial plazas, three houses and residential plots.

“NAB expects that the 11 properties will sell for between 1.5 billion to 2 billion rupees,” the official said, adding that Raisani has also surrendered two luxury cars.

Chairman of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan slammed the plea bargain system, saying it shows that NAB was “promoting corruption and making crime pay.”

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Braving Biafo Glacier on bicycle

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: World record Christmas tree

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays