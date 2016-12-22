More than 3 billion rupees recovered in NAB bargain plea

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it has recovered more than three billion rupees (Dh101 million) worth of cash and properties in a plea bargain deal with a former top provincial official and his associate.

Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani was finance secretary of Balochistan province when he was taken into custody in May this year, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confiscated 730 million rupees cash from his house in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Sohail Majid Shah, a contractor, was also held in the scandal.

NAB Director-General Operations Zahir Shah told a news conference Raisani had surrendered 653 million rupees in cash and 3.3 kilograms of gold, worth 13.5 million rupees, to the NAB during the raid at his residence.

Raisani has also given up two properties — one worth 60 million rupees in Quetta and another in Karachi worth 70 million rupees.

These are in addition to eleven properties the NAB had already seized from Raisani and Majid Shah, according to the NAB official.

The properties include two commercial plazas, three houses and residential plots.

“NAB expects that the 11 properties will sell for between 1.5 billion to 2 billion rupees,” the official said, adding that Raisani has also surrendered two luxury cars.

Chairman of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan slammed the plea bargain system, saying it shows that NAB was “promoting corruption and making crime pay.”