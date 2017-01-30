Model Ayyan Ali wins battle to remove name from Exit Control List

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Model Ayyan Ali wins battle to remove name from Exit Control List

Pakistan court ruling clears way for model’s travel abroad

Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Ayaan Ali
Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistani supermodel Ayyan Ali, accused in a currency smuggling case, won a legal battle on Monday to remove her name from a federal government Exit Control List (ECL) barring her from leaving the country.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar rejected the federal interior ministry’s appeal, and upheld a Sindh High Court order to the government to strike the name of the model off the ECL, thus clearing the way for her to travel abroad.

The chief justice regretted that a long time had passed since the currency smuggling case was registered against the model in June 2015 but the investigation had not been completed so far.

In a petition submitted to the top court on Saturday the interior ministry contended that the model’s name was put on the ECL on the request of the Punjab province and thus it could not be removed by the order of the High Court of Sindh.

The model had stated that the ban on her travel abroad was a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution.

The model was arrested on March 14, 2015, on charges of money laundering after customs officials allegedly recovered $506,000 (Dh1.85 billion) from her luggage at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she could board a flight to a Gulf country.

A customs court in November 2015 indicted Ayyan, who pleaded not guilty.

She was granted bail in July 2016 after spending around four months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, and after her judicial remand was extended 16 times.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGNBenazir Bhutto

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan lifts ban on import of Indian films

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis