Missing Pakistani activist home ‘safe’: family

Whereabouts of the other four activists who went missing from various cities between January 4 and 7 are still unknown

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: A Pakistani activist who went missing early this month is home safe, his family and police said Saturday, more than two weeks after the disappearance of him and four others sparked protests and fears of a crackdown.

Academic Salman Haider is “safe and fine”, a family member told AFP, confirming comments from police.

“Police sources have confirmed that he has been returned and also that his physical condition is okay,” Geo News reported on Saturday, but giving no further details on how Haider was found.

Haider along with liberal activists Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer — who campaigned for human rights and religious freedom — went missing from various cities between January 4 and 7, triggering nationwide protests.

A fifth activist, Samar Abbas, also disappeared a few days later. No group has claimed responsibility and the whereabouts of the other four are still unknown.

It is not known how the five activists went missing, but some rights groups and newspapers have asked whether state or military agencies were in any way involved.

The Interior Ministry has repeatedly said it is doing all it can to recover the missing men.

Human Rights Watch said their near simultaneous disappearances raised concerns of government involvement, which officials and intelligence sources have denied.

Pakistan has had a history of enforced disappearances over the past decade, but they have mainly been confined to conflict zones near the Afghanistan border or to Balochistan province where separatists are battling for independence.

A virulent social media campaign painting the missing as blasphemers triggered a flood of threats despite denials from their worried families, with observers saying the claims could place them in danger.

The charge, which can carry the death penalty, is hugely sensitive in deeply conservative Muslim Pakistan, where even unproven allegations have stirred mob lynchings and murder.

Friends, family and supporters of all five men deny they have blasphemed, and have denounced the campaign to press that charge, which could endanger their lives were they to reappear.

In Pakistan, conviction under the blasphemy laws can carry a mandatory death sentence.

Haider has written columns for a popular English-language newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women’s University in the city of Rawalpindi, some 15km from capital Islamabad.

Last year, Haider wrote a poem about human rights abuses in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, including a line about his friends’ friends disappearing. He queried whether his friends, or even he himself, will be next to suffer such a fate.

Two of the missing activists, Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed, live in the Netherlands and Singapore. Their relatives said they were taken on January 4 while visiting Pakistan. The fourth activist, Ahmad Raza Naseer, suffers from polio.

Rights groups say Pakistani activists and journalists often find themselves caught between the country’s security establishment and militant groups including the Taliban.

Pakistan is routinely ranked among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, and reporting critical of security policies controlled by the powerful military is considered a major red flag, with reporters at times detained, beaten and even killed.

