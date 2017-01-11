Lucknow-born Sindh Governor dies in Karachi
Islamabad: Pakistan’s provincial Governor of Sindh, Justice (retd.) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui, died in Karachi on Wednesday, according to a Governor House spokesman.
Siddiqui suffered poor health and was hospitalised days after he was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Sindh in November 2016.
Born in Lucknow, India, on December 1, 1938, Siddiqui’s family migrated to then East Pakistan after the Partition.
He acquired his early education from Dhaka and then moved to Karachi, then capital of Pakistan.
Siddiqui was among the candidates aspiring for the post of President in 2003 and 2008.