Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bags remarkable achievements in anti-polio efforts in 2016: Akbar Khan

Province has registered more than 50 per cent decrease in reporting of polio cases

Gulf News
 

Peshawar: Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Khan has said that the province has managed to achieve remarkable successes in polio eradication and restricted virus transmission to Khyber-Peshawar Block despite being faced with multifaceted challenges in terms of security and population movements.

Talking to APP, Akbar Khan said the province has achieved more than 95 per cent of its target so far in the ongoing anti-polio drive that started on December 19 across the province.

He said that the coverage was still on and teams were visiting houses to cover the remaining children, adding 5.35 million children have been inoculated so far against the total target of 5,640,972, he added.

Akbar Khan said that around 83 per cent of the recorded missed children have been covered and the coverage of the remaining missed children continued.

Team Leader Polio United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Dr Johar informed that 31,645 zero dose children have been immunised so far in the December NID campaign in the province.

He said that the province has registered a more than 50 per cent decrease in the reporting of polio cases while the number of still missed children has declined by 78 per cent in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shown remarkable decrease in terms of reporting polio cases as the province recorded 23 cases in 2011, 27 in 2012, 11 in 2013, 68 in 2014, 15 in 2015 and eight in 2016 so far, he added.

He went on to add that the national polio case count in 2016 is 19 till date, of which eight cases are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Sindh, two from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata)and one from Balochistan, he added.

Dr Johar on this occasion said the introduction of female teams under the new approach of Continuous Community Protective Vaccination (CCPV) in Peshawar, Tank and Bannu districts, brought marked improvement in tracking and coverage of missed children, micro-senses and registration of each child.

Dr Johar said this is the last low season and we are extending full support to the government to reach the finishing line. He said that we cannot afford to go back on the achievements made so far and requested media, parents and every segment of society to support this noble cause and protect the children from a lifelong disability.

He said that people are mature and will not listen to rumours and any propaganda against the vaccination. Dr Johar said that door-to-door vaccination started since 1994 in the country and is not a new phenomenon, adding that it was the safest vaccine certified by World Health Organisation and has no side effects.

More from Pakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

