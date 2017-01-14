Mobile
Islamabad promises university in every district

More funds pledged to promote higher education across the country

Gulf News
 

Multan: State minister for federal education and professional training Baligh Ur Rahman has said the government was making efforts to establish at least one university or sub-campus at the district level across the country for the promotion of higher education.

He made the statement while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of a quiz programme held under the auspices of the Association for Academic Quality (AFAQ) in Multan on Saturday.

He said the government is spending large amounts of money on provision of facilities that have been lacking hitherto and promotion of quality education in the country.

“We have increased funds of Higher Education Commission from Rs41 billion to Rs82 billion and, in near future, these funds will further be raised by Rs91 billions,” he added.

The minister said that the National Curriculum Council had been created to achieve uniformity of curriculum with the consensus of all provinces. The government would introduce Quranic Education through an act of parliament and a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly and Senate in near future in this regard, he added.

He said that special focus would be given to the character building of students, adding that some new subjects related to health care, energy conservation, cleanliness, water consumption, etc would be introduced.

“Chinese society introduced these subjects in their curriculum a few years ago and it is getting good response,” he said. Baligh said that students strength in schools had been improved due to the efforts of the government.

JI MPA Dr Wasim Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.

The state minister also awarded cash prizes to students who performed well in the encylopedia quiz competition held at the provincial level.

Pakistan
