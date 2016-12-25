Mobile
Indian PM greets Sharif on his birthday

This time it is only a tweet from Modi

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a tweet on Sunday, even as relations between the two nuclear armed neighbours remain tense amid frequent skirmishes on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Sharif, 67, was born in the eastern city of Lahore, capital of Punjab province, on December 25, 1949.

“Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” the Indian prime minister said.

Last year, Modi had made a ‘surprise’ stopover in Lahore on Sharif’s birthday and the wedding of his granddaughter, but the gesture did not lead to expected positive impact on bilateral ties.

Coinciding with the Modi’s greetings to Sharif, Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday from Malir District Jail in the port city of Karachi, state-run Radio Pakistan said.

The fishermen were released as a goodwill gesture, the national broadcaster quoted official sources as saying.

