India should look at own ‘involvement’ in militancy

Islamabad: In a sharp reaction to India’s demand for “credible crackdown” on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan on Thursday said India should look at its own “involvement” in fomenting militancy on Pakistani soil before pointing fingers at others.

India had reacted cautiously to Saeed’s detention, saying only a “credible crackdown” on terror outfits, including Saeed’s, will prove Pakistan’s sincerity as such actions had been taken against the 26/11 mastermind in the past too.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria, at his weekly briefing, was asked to comment on the Indian reaction to Pakistan’s action against Saeed.

Zakaria said he had read the Indian reaction and sharply added that India should look at its own role in militancy in Pakistan than pointing a finger at Islamabad.

“India itself has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

Saeed and four other Jamaat-Ud Dawa leaders — Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz — were put under house arrest after an order was issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry on Monday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.

During the briefing, Zakaria also claimed that “Indian brutalities against Kashmiris” were going on.

He said last year three boys had inadvertently crossed the border from Narowal area in Punjab and were still in an Indian jail, despite efforts to bring them back.

“We contacted the Indian government over the matter, but so far they have not responded,” he said.

Zakaria said there was irrefutable evidence that Indian state actions are involved in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan. He reminded that Indian state institutions also carried out terrorism on Indian soil and blamed it on others. He said Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism have also been acknowledged at the world level.

With regard to India increasing its defence budget, he said that Pakistan was against any form of nuclear or conventional arms race. He said Pakistan had kept minimum arms solely for defending itself.

He said Pakistan is maintaining minimum deterrence for its self-defence. He described the Indian arms-buying spree as a threat to region, adding Pakistan does not want to indulge in any arms race.

When asked about the new US visa policy, the spokesperson said it is every country’s sovereign right to decide its immigration policy but such decisions are not without humanitarian and political dimensions that need to be looked at and considered in going forward. He emphasised the need that the countries need to adopt policies that are not susceptible to be exploited by entities wishing to see cracks in the coalition against terrorism along religious lines. He said Pakistan looks forward to strengthening relations with the US.

To a question about Afghan situation, Nafees Zakariya said it has been the steadfast policy of Pakistan to have strong relations with Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan actually is in the interest of Pakistan. He said they believed there was no military solution to the Afghan problem and the way forward was a politically negotiated settlement. He said Pakistan has been making efforts for bringing the Taliban to the table of negotiations with the Afghan government.

Earlier in his opening statement, the spokesperson said Pakistan is hosting 13th meeting of the ECO on the first of next month. It will be preceded by the 22nd meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on 28th of this month and senior officials a day earlier.