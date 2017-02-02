India should look at own ‘involvement’ in militancy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India should look at own ‘involvement’ in militancy

Zakaria asks neighbour to take corrective measures for itself rather commenting on the affairs of other countries

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: In a sharp reaction to India’s demand for “credible crackdown” on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan on Thursday said India should look at its own “involvement” in fomenting militancy on Pakistani soil before pointing fingers at others.

India had reacted cautiously to Saeed’s detention, saying only a “credible crackdown” on terror outfits, including Saeed’s, will prove Pakistan’s sincerity as such actions had been taken against the 26/11 mastermind in the past too.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria, at his weekly briefing, was asked to comment on the Indian reaction to Pakistan’s action against Saeed.

Zakaria said he had read the Indian reaction and sharply added that India should look at its own role in militancy in Pakistan than pointing a finger at Islamabad.

“India itself has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

Saeed and four other Jamaat-Ud Dawa leaders — Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz — were put under house arrest after an order was issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry on Monday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.

During the briefing, Zakaria also claimed that “Indian brutalities against Kashmiris” were going on.

He said last year three boys had inadvertently crossed the border from Narowal area in Punjab and were still in an Indian jail, despite efforts to bring them back.

“We contacted the Indian government over the matter, but so far they have not responded,” he said.

Zakaria said there was irrefutable evidence that Indian state actions are involved in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan. He reminded that Indian state institutions also carried out terrorism on Indian soil and blamed it on others. He said Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism have also been acknowledged at the world level.

With regard to India increasing its defence budget, he said that Pakistan was against any form of nuclear or conventional arms race. He said Pakistan had kept minimum arms solely for defending itself.

He said Pakistan is maintaining minimum deterrence for its self-defence. He described the Indian arms-buying spree as a threat to region, adding Pakistan does not want to indulge in any arms race.

When asked about the new US visa policy, the spokesperson said it is every country’s sovereign right to decide its immigration policy but such decisions are not without humanitarian and political dimensions that need to be looked at and considered in going forward. He emphasised the need that the countries need to adopt policies that are not susceptible to be exploited by entities wishing to see cracks in the coalition against terrorism along religious lines. He said Pakistan looks forward to strengthening relations with the US.

To a question about Afghan situation, Nafees Zakariya said it has been the steadfast policy of Pakistan to have strong relations with Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan actually is in the interest of Pakistan. He said they believed there was no military solution to the Afghan problem and the way forward was a politically negotiated settlement. He said Pakistan has been making efforts for bringing the Taliban to the table of negotiations with the Afghan government.

Earlier in his opening statement, the spokesperson said Pakistan is hosting 13th meeting of the ECO on the first of next month. It will be preceded by the 22nd meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on 28th of this month and senior officials a day earlier.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Holding court

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa