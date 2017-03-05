Imran, Afghan envoy discuss border closure

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Imran, Afghan envoy discuss border closure

PTI leader calls closure ‘a humanitarian crisis’

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The problems arising from the closure of two main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan for more than a fortnight were discussed when Afghan Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s residence here Saturday.

In a tweet following the meeting, Khan said the border closure “is building into a humanitarian crisis” and urged the two governments to cooperate effectively on cross-border terrorism.

According to PTI officials it was emphasised during the meeting that negotiations between the two countries should resume at the earliest.

The closure of the border crossings was ordered by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on February 16, hours after militants struck Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, killing 90 people.

All traffic between the two countries has remained suspended since then, creating logistical difficulties for landlocked Afghanistan, which conducts most of its external trade through Pakistan. Many Afghan nationals have also reportedly been stranded in Pakistan.

Pakistan has frequently asked Kabul to take action against terror outfits that it accuses of taking up sanctuary on Afghan soil and directing attacks from there.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pandemonium in Sindh assembly over shrine blast

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza