How was property of PM’s father divided, Pakistan court asks

Court grills Maryam Nawaz’s counsel on whether she was the beneficiary owner of London flats

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sought, from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, details of the division of heirs’ property after the death of the premier’s father Mian Sharif.

The court also requested a script of Maryam Nawaz’s television interview, which she gave in 2012 to a private channel.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing.

Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday grilled Maryam Nawaz’s counsel whether or not she was the beneficiary owner of the London flats, stating that the PTI claimed that she acted as a front for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A day after a statement by the prime minister’s daughter was rejected by the Supreme Court, a five-member bench presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, quizzed Maryam Nawaz’s attorney Shahid Hamid regarding the ownership of the London flats.

Hamid said Maryam did not own any property or flats abroad. He said the London flats belonged to Maryam Nawaz’s brother Hussain Nawaz.

The attorney had earlier questioned the decision to hold Maryam Nawaz to account, since she did not hold any public office and was not a representative of the state.

Hamid had claimed that, though Maryam was the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she was like any ordinary citizen of Pakistan since she did not hold any public office.

Justice Gulzar stated that it was a matter of concern for the public since Maryam Nawaz was the daughter of the prime ,inister and the premier was also involved in the case.

The judge also called to attention an email from 2004 in which Maryam Nawaz had admitted owning the Nielson and Nescoll companies.

Giving remarks on Maryam Nawaz’s signatures, Justice Ejaz Afzal said that an expert can comment on this issue as judges are not science masters.

Justice Gulzar said apparently, there is a difference in the signatures. Justice Khosa said that Maryam Nawaz’s signature is also present on her personal information form issued by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Meanwhile, the counsel said he is not accusing the petitioners of forgery but submitting unverified documents is a reckless disregard to the court.

In his remarks, Justice Ejaz Afzal said when documents are relied upon by a party; it is its duty to prove the custody of them as well.

Hearing for the case was adjourned until Thursday, 26 December, 2017.

Pakistan
Pakistan
