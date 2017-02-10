Hindus live in harmony and adapt to new lifestyles

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hindus live in harmony and adapt to new lifestyles

There are many Hindu temples in the city but only one is functioning

  • Image Credit: Emanuel Sarfraz/Gulf News
  • Krishna Mandir is a three-storey building that does not resemble the traditional temples. Image Credit: Emanuel Sarfraz/Gulf News
  • A view of images and statues of main Hindu deities. on the first floor of templeImage Credit: Emanuel Sarfraz/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Lahore

Asha Devi, 30, remembers when she along with her husband went for their honeymoon in the tourist resort of Murree two years ago and had to go through a lot of embarrassment when police at a check post demand proof of their marriage. They tried to convince the officers and finally after a long argument were allowed to go.

“They did not believe in our national identity cards. I showed them mangal sutra [the necklace worn by married Hindu women]. One policeman then recognised its importance remembering some scenes from an Indian film. They then allowed us to go,” Asha told this scribe.

Now Hindus will not have to face embarrassing situations as the recently passed Hindu Marriage Act in the National Assembly essentially legalises their marriages.

Earlier, it was not so; they did not have marriage certificates which were registered with the state. Now each pundit who performs the marriage ceremony puts the certificate details in the register, one copy of which goes to the state like the marriages of Muslims and Christians.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ population distribution by 1998 census, there are 2,111,271 or 1.6 per cent Hindus living in Pakistan. The life of the Hindus in urban areas is completely different from those that live in rural areas, especially Sindh.

There they have villages whose entire population is Hindu. There are about 300 Hindu families living in Lahore.

Except for about 130 Balmiki Hindu families the rest are all well-off people living in uptown areas. Balmiki mostly live in the old Walled City and an area called Neela Gumbad. They mostly do low salaried odd jobs like sanitary work.

There are many Hindu temples in the city but only one is functional. Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road comes alive every Tuesday when there is a weekly special puja (prayer service). Krishna Mandir is a three-storey building that does not resemble the traditional temple. The white marble building looks like a house and does not have the traditional dome. However, once inside you get the feel of traditional temples.

Two floors house the temple, where prayers are held, while the third serves as the residence for the pundit and his family. Interestingly, the temple carries the images and statues of the main Hindu deities. It is shared by Hindus of all denominations.

Three staff members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) are always present to help the pundit and visitors from morning till evening. The number of visitors is not high. The congregation gathers only on Tuesdays or on special occasions like Holi, Diwali, Janmashtami and other religious festivals.

Pundit Kanshi Ram, 35, hailing from Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been serving as priest at Krishna Temple for 18 years.

ETPB, to which the temple is affiliated, spends around Rs50,000 (Dh1,753) on all arrangements from providing prashad (sweets) to security for Hindu festivals.

“Our congregation members are from all sections of society. Some are businessmen while some are doctors or work in different government departments. One Hindu member is working as sub-divisional officer of Wapda (power utility) in the Karim Park area. I come from Battagram where around 100 Hindu families live in peace and harmony,” Kanshi said.

He has two children. His son Shivam Kumar is eight years old and a student in second grade. He studies in the private Moon Public School in the Ravi Road area. “My daughter Rasna Devi is only a year old and I dream of a good destiny for her,” Kanshi said

Hindu yatrees (pilgrims) from India visit Pakistan twice annually.

They always visit this temple, an old building dating back to the 1930s. A special two hour prayer is arranged for them before they leave for the Katas Raj temple which is over 200 kilometres upcountry.

“Hindus used to perform last rites in the traditional way. They did that near River Ravi. ETPB made Shamshanghat about a year ago. Now the last rites of Hindus and Sikhs are performed there. The bodies are cremated there. The rumours that Hindus had started burying their loved ones upon death are not correct. We have continued our tradition of cremating bodies.

Shezadi Meera lives in a village near Narowal outside Lahore. Like all young people she dreams of making it big someday. She and her cousin Kamlesh are both law stud-ents. “We chose this profession because we want to help our community. We do not face any problem, but there are many issues. We would like to fight the legal battles of our community,” they said.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan stages 350km cycling tour

Framed Gallery

More whales strand in New Zealand

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?