Gunmen kill top lawyer in north-western Pakistan

Mohammad Jan Gigyani was a prominent attorney affiliated with the secular Qaumi Watan political party

Gulf News
 

Peshawar: Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen have killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a north-western town near a tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammad Jan Gigyani while he was driving on Saturday. Khan said Gigyani was critically wounded and died en route to a hospital.

Khan says Gigyani was a prominent lawyer affiliated with the secular Qaumi Watan political party.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants, claimed responsibility for the killing. Spokesman Asad Mansour said the group will continue such attacks.

Shabqadar is near Mohmand tribal region and located in Charsadda district where suicide bombers killed eight people near a court complex last week.

Afghanistan
GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

Afghanistan
